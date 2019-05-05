Home Nation

Rajiv Gandhi was 'India's biggest mob lyncher': Shiromani Akali Dal

Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, SAD spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa said that the former PM is the only Prime Minister in the world who organised mob lynching against a particular community.

Published: 05th May 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In remarks that could spark a row, Shiromani Akali Dal national spokesman Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was "India's biggest mob lyncher".

Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "bhrashtachari no.1" against the late premier, Sirsa said Gandhi was the only prime minister in the world who "organised mob lynching against a particular community". "Prime Minister Modi is right in saying that Rajiv Gandhi was corrupt number one, but he was also India's biggest mob lyncher," he alleged in a statement.

Sirsa alleged that Gandhi not only encouraged genocide against Sikhs but also "protected and rewarded" those who were involved in it. He asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify why he has not accepted that his party was guilty and why has he failed to express sympathy with the families of victims of the 1984 riots.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had targeted the former prime minister while attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said, "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1."

TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Manjinder Singh Sirsa Rajiv Gandhi India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Modi Rajiv Gandhi remark

