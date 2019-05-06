Home Nation

12 suspected Rohingyas held in Mizoram

By PTI

AIZAWL: A total of 12 suspected Rohingyas from Bangladesh were arrested in Mizoram for entering the state without valid travel documents, a police officer said on Monday.

Eight women and four boys from Bangladesh were taken from a house to Bawngkawn police station here on Sunday, Deputy Inspector of Police (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

It is suspected that they were victims of human trafficking.

Khiangte said the arrested people had some mobile phones without sim cards in their possession.

An investigation is on to find out their identities.

The 12 people were found in the residence of a woman who claimed that her cousin who lives at Tahan in Myanmar had asked her favour to keep the 'guests' before being taken to the neighbouring country.

In late April, eight Rohingya women have detained at India-Myanmar border Vairengte town for trying to enter Mizoram illegally and were pushed back.

They had claimed that they were from Kutupalong refugee camp at Sabulara in Bangladesh and were abducted by a group of men on April 19 and brought them to Mizoram by truck.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled from Myanmar's Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh since August 2017 after a military crackdown, triggering a massive refugee crisis.

