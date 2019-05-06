Home Nation

AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP

Accusing AAP of "ignoring" and "cornering" him, Sehrawat said he was not even invited for party functions.

Published: 06th May 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Devinder Singh Sehrawat

Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Bijwasan Col. Devendra Sehrawat joins BJP in the presence of party's senior leader Vijay Goel Vijender Gupta and Kuljeet Chahal during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  AAP MLA Devinder Singh Sehrawat joined the BJP on Monday, the second legislator to quit the party and join the saffron fold in less than a week.

AAP's Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai quit the party and joined the BJP on Friday last.

Sehrawat, the party's legislator from Bijwasan, joined the party at a press conference in the presence of senior Delhi BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Vijendra Gupta.

Accusing the party of "ignoring" and "cornering" him, Sehrawat said he was not even invited to party functions.

"The party insulted me, but I took it in my stride and continued working for the development of my area," the retired colonel said.

"My people said 'we have elected you to work for us' and supported my decision to quit the AAP.

I have joined the BJP considering the respect India got under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Goel said the BJP was interested in inducting Sehrawat into the party even before he had joined the AAP.

"The party (AAP) would ignore Sehrawat and not even invite him to events in the area.

When he felt he's being insulted, the legislator decided to join the BJP," Goel said.

Kejriwal tried putting pressure on Sehrawat when he got to know of his decision to leave the "sinking ship" of the AAP, he alleged.

The BJP has kept its door open for all those who are feeling insulted in the AAP, the Union minister said.

BJP leader Vijendra Gupta said, "Kejriwal tried to conspire against Sehrawat, sidelined him. He is being made to pay for opposing the party's decision to oust Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhusan." Gupta said the AAP insulted a retired Army officer and asked the party to apologise to him.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged the Modi government was "using the proceeds from the Rafale scam to buy AAP MLAs".

"They are doing the same thing in West Bengal.

Modiji should tell how many MLAs they are planning to buy," he said.

Rejecting the charge, Goel said, "It is wrong on his (Kejriwal's) part to allege that his party MLAs are being bought by the BJP.

" "We did not say anything when our former MLA Gagan Singh quit BJP to join the AAP.

He (Kejriwal) should learn how to respect his MLAs.

His MLAs are leaving the party due to disrespect and suffocation and not for money," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devinder Sehrawat BJP AAP MLA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp