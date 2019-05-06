Home Nation

Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi court extends protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti till May 30

The request was made after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the agencies, sought more time to complete the probe.

Published: 06th May 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram | PTI File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday extended till May 30 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases by CBI and ED.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the protection after senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Chidambarams, made a request in this regard.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

