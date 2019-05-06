Amit Shah urges people to vote for Modi to secure country from cross-border terrorism

By PTI

SHEOHAR (BIHAR): The country has moved from times when Pakistan-backed terrorists used to walk inside our territory, killing our soldiers and mutilating their bodies evoking lucklustre response from the government, BJP president Amit Shah said Monday and urged people to vote back Narendra Modi to secure the country from cross-border terrorism.

Referring to surgical strikes first after Uri terrorists attack and then in the wake of Pulwama killing of 40 CRPF jawans, the BJP chief said while the countrymen rejoiced over valor of armed forces, Rahul Gandhi led Congress and his allies like Lalu Prasad's RJD had gone into mourning.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the man with a 56- inch-chest, BJP president Amit Shah said people should vote him back to power for just one reason that he has made the country secure against cross-border terrorism.

Addressing a rally at Madhuban in East Champaran district which falls under Sheohar Lok Sabha segment, Shah said your local MP Rama Devi has done a lot and enumerating these would take me long.

But I would request you to forget all other things and vote for Modi for just one reason.

That reason is, Modi has made the country secure against cross-border terrorism.

You all can recall the times when Pakistan-sponsored terrorists used to walk inside our territory, kill our soldiers and mutilate their bodies evoking a lackluster response from the government of Mauni Baba (a derisive reference to former PM Manmohan Singh) and Rahul (Gandhi) baba, Shah said.

Contrast that with the surgical strikes after Uri.

Pakistan did not learn its lessons and Pulwama happened and they swiftly massed troops across the borders fearing another surgical strike.

But our Narendra Modi is a chhappan inch ki chhati wala mard (the man with a 56-inch chest).

He commissioned the Air Force to do the needful and the hideout of those responsible for Pulwama was blown to smithereens in Balakot, the BJP chief said evoking wild applause.

You people are rejoicing here at the description of the valor of our armed forces.

But Rahul babas Congress and his allies like Lalu Prasads RJD had gone into mourning.

They petulantly demanded a proof from us when all they had to do was to watch the Pakistani news channels where the shock resulting from the air strikes was visible, Shah said.

Rahul babas advisor Sam Pitroda came up with the nave suggestion that we should have treated the terrorists who killed our 40 CRPF jawans as young lads gone wayward and engaged them in talks.

Tell me, can we engage in discussions with such elements, the BJP president said evoking a resounding Nahin (no) from the crowds.

Rahul babas ally Omar Abdullah (National Conference leader, former Chief Minister) has come up with the idea of restoring the post of Prime Minister for the state.

Can a country have more than one Prime Minister! These people are helping Pakistan which has the agenda of snatching away Kashmir from India, he said.

But let them understand very clearly, the BJP will thwart any such secessionist designs even if it ceases to be in power.

To cement the position of Kashmir as an integral part of India we will root out (ukhaad phenkenge) Article 370 when we return to power, the BJP chief whose party has promised doing away with the special status to the restive state in its manifesto, said.

During election campaign, I have got the opportunity to travel across the country and come across people speaking different languages and having varied customs.

At all places I have found the chants of Modi! Modi! Modi! Modi! It is evident that he is going to be back as the Prime Minister, Shah claimed.

Shah had reached the Bihar capital late Sunday night and is scheduled to cover the state with as many as five rallies during the day followed by another public meeting on Tuesday.

The last two phases of general elections, which cover 16 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state where the total number is 40, are extremely crucial for the BJP which had won 12 of these.