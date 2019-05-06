Article 370 will be abolished from Jammu and Kashmir if we come to power: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

PATNA: BJP chief Amit Shah said the article 370 that accords autonomy to J&K will be abolished if the BJP-led NDA is voted to power for the second term.

Speaking at a poll rally in Bihar's Sheohar district, which will go to poll on May 12, in favour of party's candidate and sitting MP Rama Devi on Monday, Shah said: "No power on the earth can disintegrate J&K from India as long as even a single worker of BJP remains alive. And, if the BJP-led NDA government is voted again for the second term, that is as sure as the rising sun in the east, the move would be taken up to abolish the Article 370 in J&K", he said.

Lashing out at opposition vehemently, he asked why the Congress party feels dejected whenever action or operation against the terror is carried out?

He cautioned the people of Bihar, in particular, to remain alert as opposition, led by RJD, is leaving no stone unturned to take Bihar back in the age of lantern and lumpenism.

After choppering across the state,he said he has seen massive electoral enthusiasm amongst the people for continuing PM Narendra Modi for the second term.

After Sheohar, Shah flew to address another poll rallies in Siwan, West and East Champaran by his chopper.