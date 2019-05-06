Home Nation

BJP ready for assembly polls in J-K, EC needs to take decision: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Singh slammed "so-called mainstream political parties" like the PDP and the NC in Jammu and Kashmir for their doublespeak on the situation in Kashmir.

Published: 06th May 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

BJP ready for assembly polls in J-K, EC needs to take decision: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the BJP is ready to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir but a final decision on the matter needs to be taken by the Election Commission after considering security related concerns.

In an interview to PTI, he slammed "so-called mainstream political parties" like the PDP and the NC in Jammu and Kashmir for their doublespeak on the situation in Kashmir.

He also cited the Balakot air strike to compliment the Modi government for showing consistency and firmness in dealing with terrorist acts.

On the issue of 'Hindu terror,' Singh, who is also minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office, said the Congress and its allies are guilty of giving a religious colour to terrorism and asserted that there is no 'good or bad terrorism.'

"Let me put it on record. The BJP has been saying terrorism is terrorism and it has no religion and colour. No distinction should be made in good or bad terror. The Hindu terror phrase or term was coined by them (opposition parties, including Congress). Therefore, it is the Congress party and its allies who are guilty of giving religious colour to terrorism by saying so," Singh said.

The BJP leader said the BJP's candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, who is accused in the Malegaon blasts case, will win the Bhopal parliamentary seat against Congress' Digvijay Singh hands down.

Terming the Aam Aadmi Party's promise of ensuring full statehood for Delhi if it is voted to power an "untruth", he said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has never acted on its words.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The BJP will consider all issues (including statehood) related to the national capital in a very judicious manner," the minister said.

Discussing Jammu and Kashmir, the MP from Udhampur said the BJP is always ready for any election, be it panchayat, local body, assembly or parliamentary.

As far as the timing of the assembly elections is concerned, the decision and discretion of that is absolutely with the Election Commission of India.

The allegations by certain political parties of the BJP delaying the election are completely baseless, the minister said.

He said it is for the Election Commission to gather required inputs based on security factors and then take a call on the dates.

"As far as the BJP is concerned, we are ready for the polls any time, whether it is today or a few months later," the minister said.

Jammu and Kashmir has not had an elected government since the PDP-BJP coalition government fell apart in June 2018.

The state was placed under Governor's Rule on June 19, 2018 after the BJP withdrew from its coalition with the PDP.

As mandated by the Constitution, the state was brought under President's rule on December 19, 2018.

President's rule has been extended for a period of six months till May 19, 2019, or till an elected government is put in place, whichever is earlier.

To a question on abrogation of Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he quoted statements made by BJP president Amit Shah and said, "Abrogation of Article 370 continues to be part of BJP's agenda. Once we get sufficient majority in both the houses of the Parliament we will go ahead with it." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J-K assembly polls BJP Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp