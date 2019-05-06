CBSE results out for class 10, pass percentage up by 4.4 per cent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results have been declared. The results can be looked up online on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

As many as 13 students topped in the country with a score of 499 out of 500. Students belonged to Uttar Pradesh (8), Rajashthan (2), Haryana (1), Punjab (1)and Kerala (1).

The pass percentage is up by 4.4 pc from the last year, registering a 91.10 pc in 2018-19. More than 18 lakh students all over the country attempted the examination. The results will be displayed in the form of grades and may be converted to marks on the CBSE website.

Marks cards of the students and other documents will be lodged in their digilocker accounts that has been created by the board. The results are declared in a record of 38 days of the exam as opposed to 55 days in 2017-18. The exams this year had concluded on March 29.

Students can apply for a revaluation on May 24 and 25 by 5 pm on cbse.nic.in at Rs 500 per paper. In the CBSE 12th grade examination whose results were announced on May 2, the pass percentage of 83.7 pc was registered.