EC allows poll code relaxation for Maharashtra drought relief works

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Election Commission has permitted relaxation in the model code of conduct, in force since March 10 for the Lok Sabha polls, in Maharashtra to allow the state government to undertake drought relief measures.

The relaxation was made after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to the EC on April 30 on the issue.

Polling for all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state got over on April 29.

In a letter dated May 5 to the state chief electoral officer (CEO), the EC said it had no objection to the proposal for a relaxation in the model code of conduct in view of public interest.

The EC letter directed that government staff involved in vote counting should not accompany ministers on any tour during this period.