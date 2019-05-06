Lok Sabha elections: Braving rising temperatures, centenarians cast vote in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Notwithstanding the soaring mercury, several centenarians cast their vote in Rajasthan during polling for 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in the desert state on Monday, setting an example for the younger generation.

Veera Singh, a 114-year-old resident of Raisinghnagar in Sriganganagar district, reached the polling station to vote this morning. 104-year-old Gangaram and 102-year-old Gurdayal Kaur exercised their franchise in Jaipur and Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district respectively.

"It shows their dedication towards fulfilling their responsibility towards democracy and they are an inspiration for young generation," chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said.

Apart from the centenarians, a couple of grooms in Jaipur and Nagaur too reached the polling booths to exercise their franchise as the national duty took precedence over their marriage.

In Lalana village of Parbatsar in Nagaur, a groom riding a mare reached the polling station to cast his vote whereas in Malviya Nagar of Jaipur, another groom chose to get his finger inked before exchanging his wedding vows. Voting for 13 seats was completed on April 29.

Rajasthan sends 25 MPs to Lok Sabha Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot voted at a polling station in Jalupura area here whereas Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar and his deputy Dr Jogaram and state chief secretary D B Gupta and his wife also voted.

In the second phase, Election Commission has set up 133 polling stations where women are handling election process and security.

A total of 2.30 crore people, including seven lakh first-timers, are eligible to vote in 12 Lok Sabha seats. The state has 13.82 lakh voters in 18-19 years of age group.

As many as 134 candidates are in fray in the second phase of election.