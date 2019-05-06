Home Nation

NGT fine of Rs 500 crore for emission fiasco: No coercive action against Volkswagen, says SC 

The apex green tribunal had on March 7 slapped a fine of Rs 500 crore on Volkswagen and directed the car maker to deposit the amount within two months.

Published: 06th May 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Volkswagen

Volkswagen (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday said no coercive action will be taken against German auto major Volkswagen against whom the National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 500 crore for damaging the environment through use of "cheat device" in its diesel cars in India.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde virtually stayed the imposition of fine for the time being against the multinational automobile company.

The green panel on November 16, 2018, had said use of 'cheat device' by Volkswagen in diesel cars in India led to the inference of environmental damage and had directed it to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Volkswagen diesel cars NGT emmission fiasco Central Pollution Control Board

