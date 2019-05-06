Home Nation

Over 45 per cent voting till 3 pm in 14 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh

Election Commission of India officials here said polling was going on smoothly, barring some complaints of EVM malfunctioning which were attended to immediately.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

A security jawan stands guard as voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

A security jawan stands guard as voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Over 45 per cent voter turnout was recorded Monday till 3 pm in 14 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh where Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are in the fray.

Among early voters in the state capital included Home Minister Singh, BSP supremo Mayawati, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, DGP OP Singh and Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar.

Election Commission of India officials here said polling was going on smoothly, barring some complaints of EVM malfunctioning which were attended to immediately.

Union minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's Amethi candidate Irani alleged that the Congress president was "ensuring booth capturing" in the constituency.

"Alert @ECISVEEP Congress President @Rahul Gandhi ensuring booth capturing," Irani said on Twitter.

She also tagged a video in which an elderly women is seen alleging that her hand was forcibly put on 'panja' (hand), election symbol of the Congress, though she wanted to vote for the 'kamal' (lotus), the BJP's symbol.

However, there is no written complaint on the matter.

Till 3 pm, 45.07 per cent polling was witnessed in the state, EC officials said.

Maximum 50.32 percent voting was witnessed in Sitapur, while Lucknow recorded 43.07 per cent voting.

Rae Bareli and Amethi witnessed 42.68 per cent and 41.92 per cent turnout respectively, the officials said.

The BJP had bagged 12 of the 14 seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Rae Bareli and Amethi.

Polling was underway in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj and Gonda constituencies where a total of 182 candidates are in the fray.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats - Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur and Kaisarganj.

Its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting on seven seats - Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich and Gonda.

In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress.

The Union Home Minister is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

In the Faizabad parliamentary constituency, under which the temple town of Ayodhya falls, sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh is taking on Nirmal Khatri of the Congress. Khatri is a former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

Former Union minister and Congress candidate Jitin Prasad is contesting from Dhaurahra against former Chambal brigand Malkhan Singh.

In Lucknow, the SP has pitted Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, as the joint 'mahagathbandhan' candidate against Rajnath Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha seats voter turnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp