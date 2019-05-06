Patna diary

By Express News Service

85 RPF personnel rewarded

Eighty five Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were handed cash rewards and certificates of appreciation in acknowledgement of their extraordinary services. Giving away the rewards and citations at an event at Hajipur, Ravindra Verma, principal chief security commissioner, East Central Railway zone, said passenger safety is the top priority of the RPF personnel and they will continue to get due recognition for their good work. He said security and service with a smile are at the core of the RPF’s everyday job and the onus is on them to ensure passengers have a safe journey.

Top honour for IGNOU official

PK Singh, who is in charge of IGNOU programmes in Bihar’s Hajipur, was recently conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr. Radhakrishnan Gold Medal as a mark of recognition for his course coordination and training effort in Bengaluru. He was among the 14 recipients of the top honour at an event organised by the Global Economy Progress and Research Association in New Delhi. Singh put in a sincere effort to promote technical and computer education among youths in rural and semi-urban areas. He is also credited to have carved a niche for himself in management training.

Making physics easier in Bhojpuri

In a novel initiative, Pramendra Ranjan Singh, principal of Narayan College in Bihar’s Chhapra, has authored some physics text books in the local Bhojpuri language. Bhojpuri is spoken by millions in the western part of Bihar and a vast swathe of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The books are meant to serve as a learning aid for students at matriculation and intermediate levels. He said his objective was to impart critical physics lessons in a language that his spoken locally and is easy to understand as well.

Youths urge villagers to vote

Dozens of educated youths, under the banner of Rashtriya Yuva Vikas Parishad (RYVP), encouraged villagers in Bihar’s Vaishali district to exercise their franchise during a voter awareness drive in the area on May 6. Kishalay Kishor, chairman, RYVP, said the youths spread out to the remote areas of the district asking residents to line up at their nearest booths and boost polling numbers. “We educated them on the importance of casting votes in a democracy through posters and graphic material,” Kishor said.