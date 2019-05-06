Home Nation

Patna diary

Eighty five Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were handed cash rewards and certificates of appreciation in acknowledgement of their extraordinary services.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

85 RPF personnel rewarded

Eighty five Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were handed cash rewards and certificates of appreciation in acknowledgement of their extraordinary services. Giving away the rewards and citations at an event at Hajipur, Ravindra Verma, principal chief security commissioner, East Central Railway zone, said passenger safety is the top priority of the RPF personnel and they will continue to get due recognition for their good work. He said security and service with a smile are at the core of the RPF’s everyday job and the onus is on them to ensure passengers have a safe journey.

Top honour for IGNOU official
PK Singh, who is in charge of IGNOU programmes in Bihar’s Hajipur, was recently conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr. Radhakrishnan Gold Medal as a mark of recognition for his course coordination and training effort in Bengaluru. He was among the 14 recipients of the top honour at an event organised by the Global Economy Progress and Research Association in New Delhi. Singh put in a sincere effort to promote technical and computer education among youths in rural and semi-urban areas. He is also credited to have carved a niche for himself in management training.

Making physics easier in Bhojpuri
In a novel initiative, Pramendra Ranjan Singh, principal of Narayan College in Bihar’s Chhapra, has authored some physics text books in the local Bhojpuri language. Bhojpuri is spoken by millions in the western part of Bihar and a vast swathe of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The books are meant to serve as a learning aid for students at matriculation and intermediate levels. He said his objective was to impart critical physics lessons in a language that his spoken locally and is easy to understand as well.

Youths urge villagers to vote

Dozens of educated youths, under the banner of Rashtriya Yuva Vikas Parishad (RYVP), encouraged villagers in Bihar’s Vaishali district to exercise their franchise during a voter awareness drive in the area on May 6. Kishalay Kishor, chairman, RYVP, said the youths spread out to the remote areas of the district asking residents to line up at their nearest booths and boost polling numbers. “We educated them on the importance of casting votes in a democracy through posters and graphic material,” Kishor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp