Pramod Tiwari to send legal notice to PM Narendra Modi over Rajiv Gandhi remark

Pramod Tiwari said that PM Narendra Modi had already accepted his defeat in the elections by making uncalled for statements.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

Former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modis remarks against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said he will serve a legal notice to him.

Tiwari said that the Prime Minister had already accepted his defeat in the elections by making uncalled for statements.

"He is crossing the limits of political propriety and dignity. Victory and defeat are a part of elections but one should not stoop to conquer," Tiwari told this correspondent.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's statement on Rajiv Gandhi reflects his state of mind: Karnataka CM

Tiwari, who had worked with the late Rajiv Gandhi, said that he was "deeply pained" to hear such an allegation against the former Prime Minister who was assassinated by a Sri Lankan Tamil suicide bomber in May 1991.

"I will soon send a legal notice to Modi on this issue," he added.

ALSO READ: 'Your Karma awaits you', says Rahul on Modi's remarks about Rajiv Gandhi 

The Congress has already sought an unconditional apology from the Prime Minister.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister had lashed pout at Congress President Rahul Gandhi saying, "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers but when he died he was 'Bhrashtachari No.1'."

Pramod Tiwari Narendra Modi Rajiv Gandhi

