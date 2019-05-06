Home Nation

Punjab CM blames Centre as shortage of gunnysacks hits wheat procurement

The state is facing a shortage of 1.65 crore gunnysacks even as wheat procurement is at its peak amid influx of wheat into mandis across Punjab. 

Published: 06th May 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer waits for lifting of his wheat crop at the Bathinda grain market | PTI

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has accused the NDA government at the Centre of acting at the behest of the Akalis to create a shortage of gunnysacks with the aim of obstructing wheat procurement in order to defame the Congress government in the state during the poll season. 

The state is facing a shortage of 1.65 crore gunnysacks even as wheat procurement is at its peak amid influx of wheat into mandis across Punjab. 

The Punjab Food and Supplies Department has already written to the Union government that it is falling short of 33,000 gunny bales—one bale comprises 500 gunnysacks. Each new bag costs `55, whereas an old bag costs between `20 and `30. The state government has already blamed the Jute Corporation of India for delay in supply of gunnysacks. 

Amarinder also accused the Centre of diverting four lakh bales from Punjab to Haryana, and said that the neighbouring state was being supplied extra bags by the Centre to ensure smooth and streamlined procurement operations there ahead of voting on May 12.

For the first time since taking over, the Congress government in Punjab was having problems in procurement due to the Centre’s politically motivated actions in depriving the state of the much-needed supply of bags, Amarinder said. The BJP-led Central government was acting at the behest of its ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), he said.

To make matters worse, the excess production in Haryana was being pushed into Punjab through the open borders, he said, adding that he had instructed officials to stop such attempts. The Chief Minister said the BJP must put an immediate end to petty tactics to promote its electoral prospects. 

The Punjab government had been repeatedly taking up the issue of shortage of gunnysacks with the Centre and the FCI, said Amarinder, adding that he had spoken to FCI Chairman DV Prasad on Saturday. 
As of May 3, 105.4 lakh metric tons of wheat had arrived in the mandis, with more expected by May 6, he said, adding that a serious shortage of A-class bales was expected in several places in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Capt Amarinder Singh NDA government  Punjab Chief Minister gunnysacks wheat Punjab wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp