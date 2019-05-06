Home Nation

Relief for Volkswagen as SC stays NGT’s Rs 500 crore fine

The apex green tribunal had on March 7 slapped a fine of Rs 500 crore on Volkswagen and directed the car maker to deposit the amount within two months.

Published: 06th May 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Volkswagen

Volkswagen (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: German auto major Volkswagen, which was recently slapped with a Rs 500 crore fine by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), received relief on Monday as the Supreme Court stayed the penalty and said no coercive step be taken against the company until it has heard the case.

“In the meantime, no coercive steps shall be taken against the appellant viz., Volkswagen India Private Limited,” a bench of justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer said. The court also agreed to hear Volkswagen’s plea against the NGT penalty.

The bench was hearing separate appeals filed by the auto major against the March 7 order of the tribunal imposing the Rs 500-crore fine.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the auto major, said that the company was being penalised on the basis of a set of laws that did not exist. Sighvi added that he suspected the firm had been victimised at the behest of its competitors.

Earlier in March, NGT had slapped the fine on Volkswagen for damaging the environment through the use of “cheat devices” in its diesel cars sold in India, and directed the car maker to deposit the amount within two months. The tribunal had enhanced the compensation of Rs 171.34 crore recommended by a NGT-appointed committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Volkswagen diesel cars NGT emmission fiasco Central Pollution Control Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp