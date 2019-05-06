Home Nation

Sacked BSF jawan moves SC against EC decision to cancel his candidature

The returning officer rejected Yadav's nomination papers citing his failure to submit a certificate that he was not sacked for either corruption or disloyalty.

Published: 06th May 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav

Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decision to cancel his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting.

Yadav, who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops, was fielded by the Samajwadi Party as its candidate from the Varanasi seat.

However, the returning officer rejected Yadav's nomination papers citing his failure to submit a certificate that he was not sacked for either corruption or disloyalty.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE

Yadav, in his plea, termed the decision of the poll panel discriminatory and unreasonable and said it should be set aside.

The SP had initially fielded Shalini Yadav as its candidate to contest against Modi and later nominated the sacked BSF jawan.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav Varanasi Lok Sabha seat

