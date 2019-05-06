Home Nation

SC 'perplexed' over separate listing of Rafale verdict review, Rahul contempt case

Although CJI Gogoi dictated that the Rafale review and Rahul Gandhi contempt case will be heard together on May 6, the Supreme Court website mentions two different dates.

Published: 06th May 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rafale fighter jet made by Dasault Aviation

Rafale fighter jet made by Dasault Aviation (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern as to how, contrary to its order, the petitions seeking review of its verdict in Rafale case and the contempt plea against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing his statements to the apex court were listed separately.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, “We are little perplexed that the two cases are listed on different dates when the order was that these matters will be heard together.”

As soon as the hearing began on Monday, the CJI asked the Supreme Court Bar Association chief Vikas Singh if the contempt petition against Rahul was also listed for Monday, to which he replied that the petition will come up on May 10.

“This is the problem. There was an order for listing both the matters together. We had dictated the order in an open court but it says one case on May 6 and other on May 10. How can this be done?” the CJI responded.

The bench then slated the hearing for May 10 when both cases will be heard together. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who is one of the petitioners in the case along with former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, told the bench that there were three pleas before the court.

Bhushan said besides the review plea, there were two other applications —one seeking perjury action against unknown government servants for allegedly misleading the court during the Rafale case hearing earlier and the other for the production of certain documents.

Leaked documents

In a setback to the Centre, the SC on April 10 allowed the plea relying on leaked documents for seeking review of Rafale verdict and rejected Centre’s preliminary objections claiming “privilege” over them

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale review pleas Contempt Petition Rahul Gandhi Prashant Bhushan Rafale deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp