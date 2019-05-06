Home Nation

'What's the urgency': SC to hear plea seeking CBI FIR into alleged conspiracy to 'fix' CJI  in due course

Sharma, who initially told the court that his plea be listed for hearing on May 8, later told the bench that he was not seeking an urgent listing of the matter.

Published: 06th May 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday said a plea seeking a direction to the CBI to lodge an FIR into alleged conspiracy to fix Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in a "concocted, false sexual harassment" case will be heard in due course.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.

"What is the urgency? You have filed it and it will come up for hearing," the bench told petitioner advocate M L Sharma adding, "it will be listed in due course".

When Sharma said his plea be listed for hearing before the same bench which has dealt with a lawyer's affidavit claiming larger conspiracy to frame the CJI, Justice Bobde said, "We will see when it will be listed and before whom".

