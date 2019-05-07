Home Nation

8 lions from Gujarat to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh zoo

The CZA permits exchange between zoos after checking whether the host has proper health facilities and enclosures for the animals.

Published: 07th May 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

A lion and lioness resting in shade in Shivamogga's Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari. (Shimoga Nandan | EPS)

Image of lions used for representational purpose only. (Shimoga Nandan | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Eight lions from Gujarat will soon be shifted to a zoo in Uttar Pradesh as part of an animal exchange programme, a forest official said on Tuesday.

These lions are currently lodged at the Sakkarbaug zoo at Junagadh in Gujarat.

"As part of the animal exchange programme, two lions and six lionesses from Sakkarbaug will be shifted to a zoo at Gorakhpur in UP. The Central Zoo Authority has allowed the transfer of eight big cats," Junagadh wildlife circle's chief conservator of forests Dushyant Vasavada said.

However, it was not yet decided as to which animal will be transferred from Gorakhpur to Gujarat under the exchange pact, he said.

"We are ready for the transfer. Now, it is for the Gorakhpur zoo to decide on the time," Vasavada said.

He said after governments of the two states agreed for the shifting of lions, a proposal was sent to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) which recently gave its nod for it.

Sakkarbaug zoo said to be the second oldest in the country -- is the nodal centre for providing Asiatic lions to other zoos and safaris in the state and the country.

The CZA permits exchange between zoos after checking whether the host has proper health facilities and enclosures for the animals. The Gir wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat is the last abode of Asiatic lions in the world.

As per the last census in 2015, there were around 523 lions in the state, mainly in the forest areas of Junagadh, Gir-Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh zoo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp