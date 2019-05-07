Another newly-wed woman abducted in Rajasthan

By IANS

JAIPUR: Close on the heels of the Sikar incident where a newly-wed woman was abducted by miscreants, another bride was kidnapped in Udaipur in Rajasthan on Tuesday while going to her husband's house.

The incident happened at 6.45 a.m. when the miscreants stopped the couple's car at Savina railway gate, police said.

They manhandled the groom when he tried to resist the abduction and damaged the vehicle, the police said.

Speaking to IANS, Naranyan Singh, Sub Inspector, Hiranmagri police station, said: "An FIR has been lodged in the case and teams have been sent in and around Udaipur to nab the accused."

Director General of Police Kapil Garg said that an investigation was on and the case was being dealt with seriously.

Last month, a similar incident was reported when Hansa Kunar, while going to her husband's house after her marriage, was abducted by armed men from near Mordunga village in Sikar district.