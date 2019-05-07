Home Nation

Bullet-proofing experts, slogan writers win big in Lok Sabha polls

Staff working overtime to customize vehicles with armor plates; image makeovers, speech writers, media data in high demand

Published: 07th May 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha elections

Cut-outs of Modi at an event marking the release of the Bharatiya Janata Party manifesto in New Delhi. (Photo | Bloomberg)

By Bloomberg

Businesses offering image makeovers, political slogan writers and experts in bullet-proofing vehicles are in high demand in India, and they have a short window to make some fast money before the country’s marathon voting season draws to a close.

The world’s biggest election, in which about 900 million citizens cast their votes in seven phases, has created opportunities for a range of businesses. It also means a significant rise in election spending, making it the costliest poll on earth. Expenditure is set to rise 40 percent to $7 billion, according to Centre for Media Studies, a New Delhi-based think tank.

As politicians lock horns, Sunchit Sobti, director of Laggar Industries Ltd., and his 70 staff are working overtime to fulfill orders from clients to customize vehicles with armor-plating that will withstand gunfire and grenade attacks while providing a comfortable ride on the campaign trail.

“We are getting a lot of orders,” said Sobti, whose Punjab-based firm installs engine firewalls, fuel protection systems and run-flat-tires along with armoring in vehicles. “So far, we have armored 30 to 35 vehicles during this election and it’s a good number.’’

The transformation could cost anywhere between 600,000 rupees ($8,650) to 4 million rupees. “It takes two-to-three months to armor and customize a vehicle,’’ Sobti said.

Image Makers
Saints Art, a strategic consultancy firm, also has its hands full. It conducts demographic analysis and identifies target audiences and issues. The company creates profiles, handles politicians’ social media accounts, writes speeches and grooms candidates on the importance of making eye contact, said Sudhanshu Rai, founder and chief strategist at communication firm Saints Art. He would not reveal the firm’s clients.

“Every image is carefully crafted,” said Rai. “It depends on the objective the client has. If he wants to portray himself as an educated politician, all publicity material will be designed that way.’’

Media organizations also hire companies to improve election coverage. “We are advising them by analyzing everything on social media platforms -- how are Twitter hashtags trending, what is the public sentiment on a topic, how are different parts of the country reacting to a particular news,’’ said Amarpreet Kalkat, co-founder of Frrole, a company specializing in analyzing social media data.

Status Symbols
Helicopters -- a status symbol for some politicians -- are also in high demand.

But this luxury does not come cheap. The companies charge 150,000 rupees per hour for single engine helicopters and 250,000 rupees for twin engine ones, said Mark Martin, founder of Martin Consulting.

Business jets are even more expensive -- as much as 460,000 rupees per hour -- said Martin, who advises the Business Aircraft Operators Association, the main lobby group for the industry.

“Elections are a brisk business time for agencies,’’ said Raaj Hiremath, managing director of Ushak Kaal Communications Ltd. and chief executive of Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt. "In terms of volumes, the advertisement business is around 25 billion rupees for this year’s election. And some 20 to 25 agencies must be working with political parties.’’

But not everyone is smiling. As the campaign shifts away from traditional forms of advertising -- such as flags, posters, garlands, caps, badges and t-shirts -- onto social media, some businesses have become less lucrative.

Madan Lal, who works in the New Delhi-based Bharat Trading Company that sells campaign material said there’s usually high hopes of a decent profit during election season. "This time we have been unable to even recover our costs."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections expenditure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp