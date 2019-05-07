Home Nation

CBSE Class 10 exam results: Eight students from Uttar Pradesh among 13 India toppers

A total of 97 students from across the country shared the top three ranks with marks ranging from 497 to 499.

Students celebrate in Patiala after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class X Board exam results on Monday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eight students from Uttar Pradesh, including seven from the Dehradun region, share the pan-India number one rank, scoring 499 out of 500 marks in their Class X Board examination results, CBSE announced on Monday.

A total of 97 students from across the country shared the top three ranks with marks ranging from 497 to 499. Class X exams were conducted by 10 regions of CBSE from February 15 to April 4 this year at 4,974 examination centres for its 19,298 schools.

The 13 students with the highest marks are — Siddhant Pengoriya, Divyansh Mishra and Shivani Lath from Noida; Ankur Mishra, Ish Madan, Apoorva Jain from Ghaziabad; Vatsal Varshney from Meerut; Yogesh Kumar Gupta from Jaunpur; Divjot Kaur from Haryana, Manya from Bhatinda; Taru Jain from Jaipur; Aryan Jha from Jamnagar; and Bhavana N Shivdas from Palakkad.

There has been an increase of 4.40% in the overall pass percentage this year over 2018 result, the CBSE said. Like previous years, girls have outshone boys with their pass percentage being higher by 2.31%.

The performance of Kendriya Vidyalayas has been better than other institutions with a pass percentage of 99.47%.

Out of the 5,233 students who appeared under the category of Children With Special Needs, 5,023 passed.

Trivandrum, Chennai and Ajmer regions topped the list with a pass percentage of 99.85%, 99% and 95.89%, respectively.

