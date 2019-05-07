CBSE Class 10 exam results: Eight students from Uttar Pradesh among 13 India toppers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eight students from Uttar Pradesh, including seven from the Dehradun region, share the pan-India number one rank, scoring 499 out of 500 marks in their Class X Board examination results, CBSE announced on Monday.

A total of 97 students from across the country shared the top three ranks with marks ranging from 497 to 499. Class X exams were conducted by 10 regions of CBSE from February 15 to April 4 this year at 4,974 examination centres for its 19,298 schools.

The 13 students with the highest marks are — Siddhant Pengoriya, Divyansh Mishra and Shivani Lath from Noida; Ankur Mishra, Ish Madan, Apoorva Jain from Ghaziabad; Vatsal Varshney from Meerut; Yogesh Kumar Gupta from Jaunpur; Divjot Kaur from Haryana, Manya from Bhatinda; Taru Jain from Jaipur; Aryan Jha from Jamnagar; and Bhavana N Shivdas from Palakkad.

There has been an increase of 4.40% in the overall pass percentage this year over 2018 result, the CBSE said. Like previous years, girls have outshone boys with their pass percentage being higher by 2.31%.

The performance of Kendriya Vidyalayas has been better than other institutions with a pass percentage of 99.47%.

Out of the 5,233 students who appeared under the category of Children With Special Needs, 5,023 passed.

Trivandrum, Chennai and Ajmer regions topped the list with a pass percentage of 99.85%, 99% and 95.89%, respectively.