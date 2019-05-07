Home Nation

Congress moves Supreme Court against PM Narendra Modi's statement on Rajiv Gandhi

The Congress moved the SC against PM Narendra Modi terming former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi 'Corrupt No 1'.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi "Bhrashtachari No 1 (Corrupt No 1)" at poll rally in Uttar Pradesh last week.

In an additional affidavit filed before the court, Congress MP Sushmita Dev, who had approached the apex court against the poll panel's clearing Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah of poll code violations, said the ate speeches made by the two should be declared "corrupt practices" under Section 123A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi's anti-Rajiv comments spur more to join campaign

Her additional affidavit came a day after the Supreme Court asked her to put on record the Election Commission's order giving clean chit to PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Citing Modi's statement against Rahiv Gandhi, the Congress noted that the poll panel had ordered action against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for speeches similar in tone and tenor.

TAGS
Supreme Court Narendra Modi Rajiv Gandhi
  • Govi Sampath
    "If you cal me a thief
    3 months ago reply

  • Govi Sampath
    The Supreme Court of India has been reduced to the status of a Panchayat court by the politicians. The SC should refuse to hear such cases and limit itself to maters that are related directly to the Constitution.
    3 months ago reply
