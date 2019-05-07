Home Nation

Congress names 21 lakh farmers whose loans were waived off

The Congress said that under Jai Jawan Jay Kisan Debt Waiver scheme, a total of 55 lakh farmers were eligible to avail its benefit.

Farmer

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BHOPAL: The Congress on Tuesday handed over the list of 21 lakh farmers, whose loans the ruling party says it has waived off, to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Under the leadership of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri, a large number of party workers reached Chouhan's residence in open jeeps where they gave him the list.

Pachauri said the Congress had promised to waive off farmers' debt of upto Rs 2 lakh and the process was initiated soon after the party formed the government under the leadership of Kamal Nath.

So far, 21 lakh farmers have benefitted under the Jai Jawan Jay Kisan Debt Waiver scheme before the model code of conduct came into force on March 10, he said.

The Congress said that under the scheme, a total of 55 lakh farmers were eligible to avail its benefit.

