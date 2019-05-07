Home Nation

'Congress will protect forests, land and water of tribals': Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand

The Congress chief also said 22 lakh government posts are lying vacant, which would be filled up if the party came to power.

Published: 07th May 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHAIBASA: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said his party will safeguard the forests, land and water of the tribals, if voted to power.

The standard of living of the poor would also be improved through the 'NYAY' scheme, he said at an election rally here in support of Congress and 'Mahagathbandhan' candidate Gita Koda from the Singhbhum (ST) Lok Sabha constituency.

"We will protect the jal, jungle, zameen (water, forest and land) of tribals," Gandhi said. Asserting that the 'NYAY' scheme would act as a "surgical strike" in eradicating poverty from the country, Gandhi said, "A sum of Rs 72,000 per annum will be deposited in the bank accounts of the tribals, the poor, farmers, small traders".

The Congress chief also said 22 lakh government posts are lying vacant, which would be filled up if the party came to power.

Gita Koda, the wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, is fighting against BJP MP and its state unit president Laxman Gilua from the Singhbhum seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul in Jharkhand Tribal rights movement Congress Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp