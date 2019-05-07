Home Nation

Defamation suit filed in Bhopal against Javed Akhtar for remarks on Pragya Thakur

Bhopal-based advocate Rajesh Kansuriya alleged that the poet-cum lyricist had equated Pragya Thakur with demon king Ravana.

Published: 07th May 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:33 AM

Javed Akhtar

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A criminal defamation suit was filed against noted poet and Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar in First Class Judicial Magistrate Court in Bhopal on Monday for making objectionable remarks against BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Pragya Singh Thakur at a press conference on May 2.

In the defamation complaint filed by Bhopal-based advocate Rajesh Kansuriya, it has been alleged that Akhtar had made objectionable references against Thakur with intent to provoke voters of Bhopal against her.

ALSO READ| Burqa, ghoonghat are the same, ban both, says Javed Akhtar

The complaint mentions that on May 2, while addressing a press conference in Bhopal, the poet-cum lyricist had equated Pragya Thakur with demon king Ravana, by stating that when Ravana came to abduct Sita, he too was in the guise of a sadhu. This was clearly to imply to the people of Bhopal that Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is Ravana, the complaint added.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The private complaint also mentions about Akhtar having said at the press conference that not all saffron clad people are sadhus, similarly Pragya Thakur also isn’t a sadhu.

The petitioners have requested the court to act against Akhtar under Section 500 of IPC that deals with defamation. The court will next hear the complaint May 24.

