Home Nation

Difficult for BJP to reach 280-mark: Shiv Sena

Raut told PTI Tuesday that the Sena would be happy if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again.

Published: 07th May 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Shiv Sena leader has echoed BJP general secretary Ram Madhav's statement that the latter's party may fall short of an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha, prompting it to depend on allies to form the next government.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that it looks a "bit difficult" for the BJP to reach the 280-seat mark as it did in the 2014 polls.

"What Ram Madhav says is right. The NDA will form the next government. The BJP will be the single largest party. As of now it looks a bit difficult for the BJP to reach the 280- 282 figure on its own but our NDA "parivar" (family) will cross the majority mark," Raut told a TV channel.

Raut told PTI Tuesday that the Sena would be happy if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again.

Raut said, "I welcome Ram Madhav's statement and the Shiv Sena would be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). We would be happy if Modi becomes the prime minister again".

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has 18 members in the outgoing Lok Sabha, and is a major ally of the BJP. It is also a part of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

Ram Madhav said in a media interview last week that the BJP will require the support of allies to form the next government after the Lok Sabha polls.

"If we get 271 seats on our own, we will be very happy," Madhav had said. "With NDA we will have a comfortable majority," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Ram Madhav BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp