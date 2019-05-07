Four cops suspended in six EVMs recovery case in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Altogether four cops were suspended with immediate effect while a show cause notice was served to a sector magistrate, Awadhesh Singh, for their negligence in safeguarding the six EVMs during the fifth round of polling on May 6 in Muzaffarpur.

ALSO READ| Most voters press NOTA button during Phase-V of LS polls in five constituencies of Bihar

A new controversy has erupted following the recovery of six EVMs in Muzaffarpur by some local residents from a private hotel. The political parties had doubted and demanded a probe into it as under what circumstances six EVMs reached in a private hotel of the city. Following the uproar, the state election commission immediately took cognizance of it and directed the district electoral officer of Muzaffarpur to look into the matter and report.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Then and there, the SDM of Muzaffarpur was assigned with the task of conducting an immediate probe and report. The SDM on Tuesday submitted his report in which cops and a sector magistrate were found, prima facia, somewhat maintaining negligence in the safe custody of the EVMs.

Joint chief electoral officer Pravin Kumar Gupta through a press release said that four cops were suspended with immediate effect while the sector magistrate served a show cause notice asking to reply within 24 hours. "Further action would be taken after getting the reply of show cause notice from the sector magistrate, if not satisfied with a reply", Gupta said.