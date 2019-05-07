Home Nation

Hemant Karkare never used 'Hindu terror' phrase: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis also said that the party doesn't agree with Sadhvi Pragya's remark on the martyr for which she has apologised.

Published: 07th May 2019 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said his state's former ATS chief Hemant Karkare had never used the term "Hindu terror" and disapproved of the offensive remark made by the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur against the martyred police officer.

Karkare, as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), had led the investigation into the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, in which Thakur is an accused. Thakur is the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, where she is pitted against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. "Karkare had never ever used the `Hindu terror' word. This word had been used by three persons Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, the then Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and NCP chief Sharad Pawar," he told reporters here while replying to a query.

Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, has in the past denied coining the phrase `Hindu terror'. Fadnavis was on a visit to Indore, which is home to around 3 lakh Marathi voters.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Indore is among the eight Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh that will vote on May 19 in the last phase of elections. The Maharashtra CM claimed the previous Congress governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra had coined the phrase "Hindu terror" as part of their vote-bank politics.

At that time, many young people were rounded up as part of anti-terror operations. This had caused resentment among a minority community as the Congress government had failed to justify these arrests, Fadnavis said. Asked about Thakur's statement that her "curse" killed Karkare, who died while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, he said she has apologised for her remark.

He said Karkare is a hero not only for Maharashtra but the entire country. "The BJP considers Karkare a martyr not only of Maharashtra but the entire country because he laid down his life for motherlands security. The BJP has already stated that it does not agree with Pragya's controversial remark against Karkare," he said, adding she has apologised for her remark., "I have already said that Pragya should not have given such a controversial statement," the Maharashtra CM said.

Asked about local resident Dilip Patidar, a witness in the Malegaon blast case who is missing since November 2008, he said, "The NIA is looking into the matter."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Hemant Karkare Karkare Hindu terro remark Sadhvi Pragya Pragya Thakur Karkare comment India elections General Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp