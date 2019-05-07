Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat​, wife opt for postal ballot

By IANS

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and his wife Darshana Devi on Tuesday used the postal ballot to vote for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat where elections are due on May 12.

They sent their postal ballots to the Returning Officer in Kurukshetra.

The Governor said in a statement that opting for postal ballot would help avoid unnecessary expenditure on travelling with security and personal staff to Kurukshetra.