Home Nation

ICSE Class 10, 12 exam results declared, 2 students score 100 per cent marks

While girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.05% in class 10 examination as against 98.12% by boys, the pass percentage achieved by girls in class 12 examination is 97.84% as against 95.40% of boys.

Published: 07th May 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

results

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Girls outshone boys in the ICSE Class 10 and 12 examination, with two students scoring 100 per cent marks.

This is the first time that students have scored 100 per cent marks in the ISC exam.

The results of the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 were announced on Tuesday by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon.

While girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.05 per cent in class 10 examination as against 98.12 per cent by boys, the pass percentage achieved by girls in class 12 examination is 97.84 per cent as against 95.40 per cent of boys.

Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal topped the class 10 ISCE examination with 99.60 per cent.

The second rank has been shared by ten students with 99.40 per cent marks and the third rank has been shared by 24 students with 99.20 per cent marks.

In the ICSE results announced today, the western region topped the exams with 99.76 percent. The southern region recorded a pass percentage of 99.73 percent, followed by the eastern region with 98.06 percent and the northern region with 97.87 percent.

Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan topped the class 12 ISC examination with 100 per cent marks.

The second rank has been shared by 16 students with 99.75 percent and the third rank has been shared by 36 students with 99.50 per cent marks.

(With ENS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICSE exam results ICSE class 10 exam results ICSE Class 12 results Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations ICSE Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp