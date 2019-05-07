Is Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CM or leader of dharnas?: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a jibe at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, asking whether the AAP supremo was the head of the city administration or leader of dharnas and demonstrations.

Adityanath also accused Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of teaching abuses to children in Amethi. Referring to a notice sent by the apex child rights body, NCPCR, to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the alleged use of children in election campaigning, he said, "She is teaching abuses to innocent children of Amethi, please go and teach these abuses in Italy. Teach these to the youth of your maternal country."

He said the Congress has "failed" as a party and is staring at defeat even in its bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, represented by party president Rahul Gandhi. Adityanath was speaking at a rally in Mandawali in support of BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir.

He expressed confidence that the ex-cricketer will open the party's victory tally in Delhi just as he opened for team India. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he landed at the Hindon Air Base and after entering Delhi, he was appalled with the condition of roads in the national capital. "The AAP government has turned Delhi into a city of potholes and hurt the sentiments of people of the city. Kejriwal has nothing to do with 'vikas' (development) and he does not have any interest in working with the central government for the betterment of the national capital," Adityanath said.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, he asked, "Is Kejriwal the head of Delhi administration or dharnas and protests."

Addressing another public meeting in West Delhi for BJP candidate Parvesh Singh Verma, he again attacked the AAP supremo for his tendency of sitting on dharnas and called him "latkhor"(contemptible). "When someone does not improve, he is referred to as latkhor (contemptible). Every person replies to it in their own way and same is the situation in Delhi," he said.

Adityanath said Kejriwal attacked the Congress over corruption and dishonesty before gaining power in Delhi and now he was "desperate" for a tie-up with it.

On Masood Azhar being declared a global terrorist, he said, "Restrictions have been imposed on his travel to countries which are members of the UN and his properties will also be confiscated, which means he cannot escape anywhere. He will meet the same fate as that of Osama Bin Laden and one day he (Azhar) will die a dog's death like him (Laden)."

He said in 2009, efforts were being made to designate Azhar as a global terrorist but there was no success. "But when Modi initiated it, it became possible," he said.

He further accused the Congress of speaking the language of Pakistan and alleged that it was supporting anti-nationals and Naxals. "Congress has failed because it does negative politics. And after the prince (Rahul Gandhi), it fielded its princess (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra). And what happened after that. They are staring at a defeat in Amethi too," the BJP leader claimed.

After independence, Mahatma Gandhi had said that Congress should be disbanded but the leaders at that time did not pay heed, the UP chief minister added. "Rahul Gandhi is realising that dream. He will bring the Congress down and wherever he goes he ensures that Congress sees defeat," he said.

Adityanath also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying attempts were made to create hurdles during his recent public meeting in Burdwan as the state administration there made parking arrangements almost 10 kilometres away from the venue and also did not allow to set up a 'pandal'.

Citing another such instance, Adityanath said his chopper was also denied landing in West Bengal. Some people, who wanted to hear the UP chief minister, had reached the venue in East Delhi as early as 10 am which was the scheduled time for the public meeting earlier, but Adityanath ultimately arrived at 3:15 pm.

Meanwhile, the organisers kept the attendees engaged with other speakers addressing the event. After this, Adityanath addressed a rally in West Delhi at around 5 pm.