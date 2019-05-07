Home Nation

Joint RPF, government railway police team to work together to check unauthorised alarm pulling in Bihar trains

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey (second from right) meets with officials of East Central Railway. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Alarmed at frequent unwarranted ‘Alarm-Chain Pulling’ (ACP) practices in running trains, the government railway police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will now jointly work to put a check towards these practices.

The ACP has become such a major problem that 5,325 persons were arrested under section 141 (Unauthorised AlarmChain Pulling) Railways Act and fined up to Rs 36.61 lakh in 2018 by railway protection force.

For the first time, the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state visited the zonal headquarter of ECR at Hajipur and elaborately discussed about the passenger safety measures including the ACP on Tuesday.

DGP Gupteshwar Panday meeting with the officials of East Central Railway, including GM LC Trivedi and IG RPF Ravindra Verma, said that a joint step should be taken up in a well-coordinated way by both Railway Protection Forces (RPF) and the Government Railway Police(GRP) in order to check the ACP in running trains.

Panday expressed satisfaction over decline in crimes in railways in the state but asked the officials of both the RPF and the Government Rail Police (GRP) to work in tandem to end the menace of ACPs. “I assure you to provide all kind of possible assistance, which is required to maintain law and order in railways and checking the ACP also. The ACP badly affects the punctuality of trains”, he said.

He assured the railway that the state police will cooperate and coordinate in checking run-over kind of accident on railway tracks also.

Besides this, 311 criminals involved in passengers crimes and 378 criminals were arrested for stealing railway property. Railway sources also said that 187 left-behind languages of passengers were also recovered by the RPF during drives against crimes in railways.

Chief spokesperson of ECR Rajesh Kumar said the meeting was very elaborate and beneficial to railways. He said around 11,448 persons were also arrested for travelling in woman compartments in trains and fined up to Rs 36 lakh.

