Home Nation

KCR's third front faces roadblock as DMK chief Stalin unlikely to meet Telangana CM on May 13

Sources close to the DMK President said Stalin was 'busy' with his campaign schedule for the May 19 by-polls to four constituencies in the state and declined to divulge more details.

Published: 07th May 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The DMK Tuesday indicated its party chief MK Stalin may not meet K Chandrasekar Rao on May 13, as announced by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office earlier.

Sources close to the DMK President only said Stalin was 'busy' with his campaign schedule for the May 19 by-polls to four constituencies in the state and declined to divulge more details.

Earlier, a statement from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said that Rao would meet the DMK chief at his residence here on May 13.

READ MORE | Amidst third front hopes, K Chandrashekar Rao holds talks with Pinarayi Vijayan

He had met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, even as Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy also rang up Rao after learning about his visits to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Rao, who had floated the idea of a non-Congress, non-BJP front some time ago, had met Stalin in April last as part of his outreach to regional parties, with the DMK leader hosting lunch for the visiting TRS supremo and his party colleagues.

However, the Dravidian party later entered into a poll pact with Congress and faced the April 18 Lok Sabha polls in the state in alliance with the national party as part of a mega coalition that also includes the Left.

The DMK's move is perceived as a signal to the Telangana veteran that it was keen to carry on its alliance with the Congress even after the results of the seven-phase polling are out on May 23.

Incidentally, it was Stalin who had declared Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the Opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate at a party meeting here, though the idea did not find favour with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

While by-polls to 18 assembly seats were held on April 18 along with the Lok Sabha elections, four others are going to polls on May 19.

The outcome of the by-polls is crucial for Tamil Nadu as it would determine the continuance of the ruling AIADMK in power.

Therefore, all parties including arch rivals AIADMK and DMK are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they won maximum seats even as Stalin has been claiming that the ruling party will lose the elections and pave the way for a new government headed by the DMK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
third front K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp