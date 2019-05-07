Home Nation

Money raised from note ban given to 15 people by Narendra Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed the rally in favour of Congress candidate Geeta Koda.

Published: 07th May 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

RANCHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving away money raised after demonetization to 15 industrialists of the country.

'The Modi government brought demonetization and took away money of the tribal, poor people and others in the society and gave it to 15 people. You put your hand in your pocket and you will find the wallet is empty. In the last five years money is being stolen from your wallet,' Gandhi told an election rally at Chaibsasa in Jharkhand.

Gandhi addressed the rally in favour of Congress candidate Geeta Koda.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian calls demonetisation a ' massive monetary shock'

'Modi claimed to have become the Chowkidar five years ago. People elected him as Prime Minister. In last five years, he left Chowkidari and started Chori. Poor people do not need Chowkidar,' he said.

'The Modi government tried to steal land by trying to amend the Land Acquisition Act thrice in Parliament. The Congress and its allies prevented this... The land rights of tribals and poor people cannot be snatched as long as the Congress exists in Parliament.

ALSO READ: Congress releases videos of 'govt officials' claiming they could exchange old notes after demonetisation

'In Chhattisgarh, the Congress government took back land from Tata as it was not used for five years. The land taken back from Tata was returned to tribal people. No one can take away the land if tribals and poor people do not wish to part with it.'

Gandhi also spoke about the benefits the Congress' Nyay scheme. 'Nyay scheme is a surgical strike on poverty.'

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Demonetisation
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rankamani Padhan
    I don't think Pappu has got basic education. He is not clear of fundamental things. Making only false idiotic allegations.
    3 months ago reply
Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp