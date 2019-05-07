Home Nation

NEET exam: Retest in Cyclone-hit Odisha; Karnataka students to get another chance due to train delay

NTA informed that the test paper for students in Odisha will have a different set of questions from that of May 5 question booklets.

Published: 07th May 2019

NEET aspirants on their way to a centre

NEET aspirants on their way to a centre (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which was postponed in Odisha in the wake of Cyclone Fani, has been rescheduled on May 20. The entrance test for admission to medical and dental courses in the country was held in all regions, except Odisha on May 5.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which organised the test for the first time this year, informed that the test paper for students in Odisha will have a different set of questions from that of May 5 question booklets.

The agency had decided to not hold the examination in the state last Sunday on a request from the Odisha government to the Union Human Resource Development Ministry in the wake of the cyclone warnings.

Karnataka students who missed NEET on Sunday due to a train delay will get another chance, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said Monday. The decision was taken following a request by Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Hundreds of students from Karnataka missed the exam as their train reached Bengaluru an hour after the scheduled reporting time.

Kumaraswamy held a meeting  Monday with Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar and Higher Education Department officials on the issue and raised the matter with the HRD ministry. In West Bengal’s Siliguri, where students at one exam centre couldn’t take the test because they didn’t get the question paper in the opted language Hindi, the reexamination will be held on the same day, the minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)

