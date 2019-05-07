Home Nation

Sadhus in MP perform 'hatha yoga' for Digvijaya Singh win

The BJP has complained to the EC against Digvijaya Singh and Computer Baba over the use of sadhus for campaigning.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Computer Baba

Computer Baba (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The battle for the prestigious Bhopal Lok Sabha seat seems to be turning into a show of strength between the saffron-clad Sadhvi and Sadhus.

A day before BJP national president Amit Shah embarks on a road-show in the communally sensitive Bhopal North assembly segment in support of party candidate the saffron-clad Pragya Singh Thakur, hundreds of sadhus from all across the country descended to an open ground in Bhopal n Tuesday to perform rituals for the electoral success of Congress candidate and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh.

Led by Indore-based controversial sadhu Namdev Tyagi ‘Computer Baba,’ who has been campaigning for the Congress since 2018 assembly polls in the state, the sadhus performed series of rituals, including the Hatha Yoga and Havans under the scorching sun at an open ground in Bhopal.

At the same ground, the Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh along with wife Amrita Rai Singh performed 'havan' under the supervision of Computer Baba. The sadhus also announced that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deserted the cause of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, so they would campaign against him. The sadhus led by Computer Baba gave the slogan Ram Ram Hi Abki Baar, Badal Ke Rakh Do Chowkidar.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, in a related development, a BJP delegation complained to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO-MP) in Bhopal on Tuesday against Digvijaya Singh and Computer Baba.

In the complaint, the BJP alleged that since last ten days, sadhus are being used by the Congress candidate and Computer Baba for poll campaigning in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, on which around Rs 50 lakh has already been incurred.

In the complaint, it was also alleged each of the around 1500 sadhus used for the event at the open ground in Bhopal on Tuesday were paid Rs 11,111, while the head of each group of sadhus got Rs one lakh each from the Congress candidate.

The sadhus are staying in accommodations arranged by Singh in Bhopal and being rendered royal cuisine. After every two-four days, the accommodation of the sadhus is changed by the Congress party candidate’s team.

The BJP delegation demanded that entire expenditure incurred on the sadhus in Bhopal be added into the poll expenditure of the Congress candidate and both Digvijaya Singh and Computer Baba be booked for poll code violation, as no permission was given to them by EC for holding such religious events to further the Congress’ electoral cause.

Jain saint asks community to back Digvijaya

Jain saint Pushpdant Sagarji Maharaj, meanwhile, has appealed the Jain community in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency to back Digvijaya Singh. A 58-seconds video showing the Jain saint ask the Jain community to back Singh was posted on the official WhatsApp group of the Congress candidate in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency Pragya Singh Thakur Digvijaya Singh Namdev Tyagi Computer Baba
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp