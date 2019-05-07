Stones hurled at Ambedkar statue in Greater Noida village

By PTI

NOIDA: Some bike-borne men hurled stones on Tuesday at a statue of BR Ambedkar outside a village in Greater Noida, leading to resentment among locals, police said.

The incident took place around 1 pm outside Sidipur village, under the Jarcha police station limits, officials said.

"According to eyewitnesses, four to five men, who seemed to be in an inebriated condition, arrived on motorcycles and started hurling stones at the statue of Ambedkar, which was placed on the top of the concrete entry gate to the village. The condition of the statue is fine. No damage was done to it," a police official told PTI.

The suspects, who were likely from nearby Kiyawali village, were being tracked down, the official said, adding that security has been beefed up in the village.

"The law and order situation is normal. We are here as a cautionary measure while the suspects are being tracked down," the official said.