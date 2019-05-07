Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Dalit youth beaten to death for sitting and eating across upper caste people at wedding party

Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of the Dalit youth Jitendra.

Published: 07th May 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By IANS

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday said five persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a Dalit youth who was allegedly beaten up for eating at a wedding party sitting across from people of upper caste in Tehri.

The incident had occurred at Shrikot area on April 26 when Jitendra was allegedly beaten up for daring to sit on a chair.

The next day when Jitendra's health deteriorated he was rushed to a Dehradun hospital where he died on May 4.

"We have so far arrested five persons in connection with the death of a Dalit youth," said Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yogendra Singh Rawat.

The police though is yet to receive a post mortem report, Rawat added.

Jitendra was cremated late on Monday after his family members were assured by the district administration that action would be taken against those responsible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand Dalit youth Dalit youth killed wedding party murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp