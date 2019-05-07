Home Nation

'Will Lord Ram's name be taken in Pakistan, if not in India': Amit Shah in Bengal

The BJP chief reiterated his party's resolve to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal to flush out illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Published: 07th May 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GHATAL: BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not allowing people to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in the state, and wondered if the Lord's name cannot be taken in India, will it be uttered in Pakistan.

Speaking at an election rally here, he said that polls in West Bengal are for restoring democracy in the state, where the BJP will win "more than 23 seats" out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats.

"Lord Ram is a part of the culture of India. Can anybody stop people from taking his name? I want to ask Mamata didi, if Shri Ram's name is not taken in India, will it be chanted in Pakistan?" Shah said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A video had appeared in the social media that showed Banerjee stopping her car at a place in West Midnapore district on Saturday, and chasing some persons who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her carcade was crossing the area.

"The Narendra Modi government has given Rs 4,24,800 crore to West Bengal in its five-year tenure, but it has not reached the people, and, instead, gone to the syndicates," Shah claimed.

He said the UPA-II government under the then prime minister Manmohan Singh had granted only around Rs 1,32,000 crore to the state.

The BJP chief reiterated his party's resolve to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal to flush out illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Lok Sabha polls 2019 Mamata vs Modi Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp