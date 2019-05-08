Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to campaign for Trinamool in West Bengal​

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will campaign for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday.

He will address election rallies along with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

Naidu, who is also the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, left Delhi on Wednesday for Kolkata. He is slated to address election meetings in Jhargram and Haldia later in the day, according to TDP sources here.

He will campaign for the Trinamool in Kharagpur on Thursday.

Banerjee had addressed an election rally of the TDP in Visakhapatnam last month.

Elections to 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state were held in the first phase on April 10.

After the elections in his state, Naidu had campaigned Janata Dal-Secular in Karnataka by addressing a few meetings with party chief and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.