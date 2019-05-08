Home Nation

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to campaign for Trinamool in West Bengal​

Chandrababu Naidu will address election rallies along with West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

Published: 08th May 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will campaign for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday.

He will address election rallies along with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

Naidu, who is also the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, left Delhi on Wednesday for Kolkata. He is slated to address election meetings in Jhargram and Haldia later in the day, according to TDP sources here.

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi; likely to call Opposition meeting on May 21

He will campaign for the Trinamool in Kharagpur on Thursday.

Banerjee had addressed an election rally of the TDP in Visakhapatnam last month.

Elections to 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state were held in the first phase on April 10.

After the elections in his state, Naidu had campaigned Janata Dal-Secular in Karnataka by addressing a few meetings with party chief and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengal Trinamool Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh​ Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp