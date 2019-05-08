Home Nation

Customs and GST officials booked for helping smugglers bring gold from Dubai

The CBI said it had received information that DRI officials had intercepted six passengers who were handing over the smuggled gold to receivers.

Gold seized from Sri Krishna Jewellers by the DRI, in Hyderabad on Tuesday

For representational purpopse. (Photo | EPS)(Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked three customs and GST officials for allegedly helping smugglers bring gold from Dubai in the form of a paste, officials said on Tuesday.
According to officials, during the investigation, it was found that the gold was being smuggled in the form of paste hidden in a waist belt worn by the couriers.

The CBI said it had received information that DRI officials had intercepted six passengers who were handing over the smuggled gold to receivers. The agency has alleged that six carriers brought 11-kilo gold costing Rs 3.67 crore on October 14, 2018, which was seized by DRI officials.

It is alleged that Rajnish Kumar Saroh, Superintendent of Central Taxes, GST; Sudarshan Kumar, the then Inspector of Customs at Kempegowda International Airport Ltd., Bengaluru; and Shiv Kumar Meena, Inspector, Customs, Air Intelligence Unit at the airport, were hand in gloves with the people involved in the smuggling, allowing them to go scott-free.

  • Shiva Kumar
    Chennai air cargo huge hub for fake and spurious drugs. Even higher officials involved. Earlier also same company Kawarlal and co.involved and CBI investigated. But case brushed under carpet because higher officials of Customs involved. Banned
    3 months ago reply
