Cylinder explosion kills woman, daughter in UP's Bahraich

By PTI

BAHRAICH: A woman and her 16-year-old daughter were killed when a gas cylinder exploded in their house in Salarpur village here, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in the house of Suresh, killing his wife Munni Devi (40) and their daughter Karishma while their son Neeraj suffered serious burn injuries, camp in-charge of SSB Abhishek Kumar said.

The fire engulfed at least 20 houses in the vicinity, officials said. The explosion took place in the thatched house of Suresh when a programme was going on there.

Following the incident, the villagers rushed to the SSB camp for help, Kumar said. "On the request of SSB, a fire tender from Gulariya in Nepal came and extinguished fire," the SSB camp in-charge said.

Gulariya is a municipality and headquarters of Bardiya district in the Bheri zone of south-western Nepal.

It is located in the plains of the Terai region near the southern border with the Bahraich district (of Uttar Pradesh). The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the police said.