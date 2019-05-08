Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi denounces PM Narendra Modi

By IANS

PATNA: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was worse than a "Duryodhan".

Commenting on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's description of Modi as "Duryodhan", Rabri Devi said Modi was far worse.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah retorts to Priyanka Gandhi's 'Duryodhan' jibe

Rabri Devi has been attacking Modi regularly in her election meetings and interactions with the media.

She is one of the star campaigners of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the absence of Lalu Prasad, who is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ranchi after being convicted in the fodder scam case.