Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav says BJP spreads hatred to conceal lies

Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP for propagating lies over the past five years and spreading hatred to conceal falsehood.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI) 

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for propagating lies over the past five years, and spreading hatred to conceal falsehood.

"A few days ago a BJP leader had commented on those who make cow dung (pointing at Varun Gandhi, who referred to Samajwadi leaders as those who once used to make cow dungs).

"But the truth is that the woman whose picture was being used for campaigning, was actually using cow dung to make food. BJP has spread hatred to conceal its false propaganda," he tweeted in Hindi.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was referring to a news story by the BBC "India gas scheme poster woman forced to cook with cow dung" that said Guddi Devi, despite being one of the first beneficiaries of the scheme, still uses cow dung every day as fuel.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help poor rural women buy cooking gas in 2016.

BJP leader Varun Gandhi, while campaigning for his mother Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur, had said that those who made cow dung were now moving in expensive cars.

