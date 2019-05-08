Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Fort Adhikari under siege in Bengal

The Saffron party has made whopping inroads in the coastal belt of East Midnapore district in the last five years and has gained ground in all seven Assembly segments. 

Published: 08th May 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with BJP candidates Siddharth Naskar (R), Debashis Samanta (L) at a rally in East Midnapore | PTI

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  In the by-election held in 2017 for an Assembly segment of the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, the Trinamool registered a win. Yet, the signs were worrying for the party. The BJP had notched up impressive gains, bagging thrice the number of votes it got in 2015 Assembly polls —clearly establishing itself as the main challenger to the Trinamool, relegating the Left and the Congress.

The Saffron party has made whopping inroads in the coastal belt of East Midnapore district in the last five years and has gained ground in all seven Assembly segments. The dominance of the Adhikari family with Sisir, the sitting MP from Kanthi, eyeing a third term and his sons Suvendu, a minister in Mamata Banerjee cabinet, and Dibyendu, MP from adjoining Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, has been eroded significantly with the BJP’s emergence. 

Tamluk has backed the Adhikari family since 2009. Suvendu is credited for galvanizing the people of Nandigram and spearheading a mass movement after rumours of land acquisition for a chemical hub spread during the Left regime. Trinamool ousted the Left from East Midnapore riding the Nandigram movement.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The BJP started gaining ground after the change of guard in the state in 2011. The party increased its votes to 1.11 lakh in 2014 Lok Sabha elections from 37,000 in 2009. “Trinamool had never been a strong political force in Kanthi... It gained people’s support after the mass movement. But people have now realised the Adhikari family led the movement on the basis of rumour,” said Samanta.

Other than the voters who are unhappy with the family’s absolute dominance, Samanta is banking on young voters. “There are around 1.3 lakh first-time voters,” he said. Dismissing Samanta’s claims, Sisir Adhikari said, “In my area, people from all communities live happily. BJP’s game-plan will not work here,” he said.

In Tamluk, too, a similar situation is playing out. From 20,000 votes in 2009 to 1.96 lakh in the 2016 Lok Sabha by-election, the BJP has gained considerable strength. The poll battle has taken an exciting turn after three-time former CPI-M MP Lakshman Seth joined the Congress. But the BJP candidate dismisses Seth’s presence saying he has “lost credibility”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp