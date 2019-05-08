Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi​ comes as saviour for ailing donkey

Maneka Gandhi​ was addressing an election meeting when she saw an injured donkey whose leg was bleeding.

SULTANPUR: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi's love for animals is well known and this recently came to the fore here from where Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket.

According to reports, Gandhi was addressing an election meeting when she saw an injured donkey whose leg was bleeding.

Immediately after the meeting, she asked the district officials to ensure proper treatment of the donkey.

The officials sent the donkey to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly.

The donkey has been diagnosed with cancer and the vets said that if the animal is not operated upon immediately, his leg may have to be amputated.

Satish Yadav, Regional President of People for Animals, said that Gandhi had asked doctors to ensure that the animal does not suffer much pain. A panel of vets will decide whether to subject the donkey to surgery or give him chemotherapy.

