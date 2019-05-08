Home Nation

NEET-PG cut offs reduced

The Health Ministry has decided to reduce the qualifying percentile in respect of NEET-PG for the year 2019-20 by 6 percentile.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

The exam conducted by National Testing Agency across India has students registered for the under graduate medical entrance, the only gateway to enter medical and dental colleges.

The NEET exam conducted by National Testing Agency across India has students registered for the under graduate medical entrance, the only gateway to enter medical and dental colleges. (Photo | Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry in consultation with the Board of Governors, Medical Council of India (MCI) has decided to reduce the qualifying percentile in respect of NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for the year 2019-20 by 6 percentile, an official release said on Tuesday.

"Now general category candidates with minimum marks at 44 percentile, persons with disabilities category with minimum of marks at 39 percentile and, SC/ST and OBC category candidates at 34 percentile will become eligible for admission to Post Graduate courses for the academic year 2019-20," it said.

The release said that all states and Union territories are requested to make necessary arrangements for allowing students as per revised qualifying marks in any further rounds of counselling this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET NEET PG cut off National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp