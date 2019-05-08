Home Nation

One arrested in Rajasthan gang rape case

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in front of her husband near Thanagaazi police station in Alwar.

Published: 08th May 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Director General of Police Kapil Garg on Tuesday said that one of the five accused in the gang rape in Alwar on April 26 has been arrested.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in front of her husband near Thanagaazi police station in Alwar. However, the complaint was lodged on May 2.

The accused had reportedly filmed the crime and uploaded the video online which went viral on Monday. Questions were raised on the working of the police and people took to the streets in Alwar demanding justice for the victim.

The DGP in a press conference informed that Indraaz Gurjar, 22, was arrested from Kotputli. Police have formed 14 teams to nab the other four accused namely Chhotalal, Ashok, Mahesh Gurjar and Hansraj, Garg said.

The victim alleged that while she and her husband were going to Talvriksh from Lalwaadi village, five miscreants stopped their motorbike, dragged them to some nearby sand dunes, gang-raped her and filmed the incident.

She alleged that the accused were blackmailing the couple with the threat of making the video go viral and had demanded money.

The victim said she and her husband paid the money once but went to the police when the miscreants asked for money again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gang rape case Rajasthan gang rape case
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp